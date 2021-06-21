NAPLES
Road rage leads to I-75 crash in Collier County
Road rage led to a collision involving three vehicles Sunday night in Collier County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three cars were traveling south on I-75, near the Immokalee Road exit, around 8:15 p.m. An ongoing road rage incident occurred between the first two cars, during which they drove aggressively and eventually collided. The first car, driven by a 19-year-old man from Miami Gardens, then collided with the third.
Both the second and third cars fled the scene. This incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending.
