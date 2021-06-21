Paying more: Grocery prices noticeably higher – and climbing

One look at your grocery bill and you know the cost of everything from milk to chicken is going up, and there is no end in sight.

The Consumer Price Index shows prices continuing to climb, so if it feels like you’re buying less but spending more, it’s because you are.

Consumer prices are up 5% from 2020, the worst inflation since the 2008 recession.

“I was buying actually at the Walmart grocery store. Shredded cheese I noticed went up because I like to make burritos,” said Michael Salay.

“I was like, man, the meat’s gone up. I only do BOGO on like meat and stuff,” said Jessica Harbord.

Shoppers have really noticed the increase in meat prices, but it doesn’t stop there.

“You can’t buy an orange for a buck. I mean, you’re paying $1.25 for an orange and you’re in Southwest Florida,” Salay said.

“Pretty much everything is getting higher,” said Jessie Williams.

Compared to early- to -mid-2020, you’re now paying 18.7% more for seafood. There has been a 7.5% increase for fruit, 5.1% for fresh meat, 3.1% for vegetables, 2.4% for cheese and 1.1% for eggs.

Prices only continue to increase because demand is up, shipping is slow and workers are in seriously short supply.

“It takes more money out of us that are retired all the time. You know, it gets to a point that what am I gonna eat?” said Fernande Benjamin.

