Naples woman killed, passenger seriously injured in Sunday crash near I-75

A Naples woman was killed and her passenger seriously injured in a crash near I-75 Sunday night.

An SUV driven by a 27-year-old Naples man with a 28-year-old man from Ave Maria as passenger was traveling west in the center lane of Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75 around 9:19 p.m. A car driven by a 57-year-old woman with a 21-year-old woman as passenger, both from Naples, was traveling south in the inside left turn lane of the I-75 exit ramp, approaching Pine Ridge Road.

The car turned left through the intersection while facing a green arrow traffic signal. The SUV failed to stop for a red traffic signal and T-boned the left side of the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the area of collision.

The woman driving the car was transported to Physicians Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead. Her passenger was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

