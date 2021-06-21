Mother outraged after teenage son tased, arrested by FHP trooper

A mother is angry and distraught after what she believes was racial profiling regarding her son. He was tased and subsequently arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The trooper was caught on camera tasing the teen more than once outside of his girlfriend’s home, where the teen had permission to be.

The surveillance video from the home shows the 16-year-old outside of his girlfriend’s San Carlos Park home as he was waiting for her to answer the door. Then, you see the trooper go after the young boy because, according to the trooper, the boy looked suspicious.

The end result is that the boy was tased multiple times and arrested.

“My girlfriend that lives here is going to come outside. I didn’t do nothing,” said Jack Rodeman in the surveillance video.

He was standing on the back patio of his girlfriend’s house and had texted her before he arrived. Jack’s mother Kristina Rodeman read that text to WINK News.

“He told his girlfriend, ‘Great, a state trooper just turned around and followed me,’ and she said ‘It’s OK. You’re not doing anything wrong,'” Kristina said.

But the trooper didn’t see it that way. He asked Jack to put his hands behind his back.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Rodeman reiterated. The Taser fired and Jack screamed as the trooper continued to fire the Taser at him.

“I mean my son was just standing there on his phone. He wasn’t reaching in his pockets. The officer? There was no threat to that officer,” Kristina said.

“I just don’t understand. I just don’t understand, and then for him to keep zapping my son after he hit like that. I just think something needs to be done.”

WINK News showed her the official Florida Highway Patrol report. The trooper wrote that:

the defendant described as a ‘suspicious person’ dressed in black pants, a black sweater/hoodie and black tennis shoes looked up and saw the trooper in his patrol car and immediately ‘darted’ and hid in thick shubbery.

“What?” Kristina said, shaking her head.

The trooper says he followed Jack into his girlfriend’s backyard and tased him when he refused to put his hands behind his back.

You can hear the trooper talking to Jack in the video. “You think you can just do whatever you want but you can’t,” he said to the teen.

Kristina says, yes, her son should’ve listened but the trooper went too far. “I know that my son probably would have admitted to anything at that point because he didn’t want to be zapped anymore.”

Moments after Jack had been tased, his girlfriend emerged from the home and saw her boyfriend in custody, where he’ll remain for 21 days.

His mom wants the trooper who tased her son to pay for what he’s done. “I just want justice for my son. I want him to know that I am going to fight for him.”

Kristina told WINK News that her son has been in pain since being tased and she plans to sue FHP for excessive force.

The trooper involved in this tasing has not been suspended. However, his actions are under investigation by FHP supervisors.

Below is a statement from Florida Highway Patrol about the investigation:

“The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to public safety of citizens and property. In regards to the June 16, 2021 incident, a taser deployment occurred. An administrative review of the incident immediately commenced and remains ongoing. Upon completion, the results of the administrative review will become a public record.”

WINK News Investigative Reporter Lauren Sweeney has been trying to get answers from FHP about this.

The agency has not said anything and is expected to keep details under wraps until its investigation is complete.

WINK News took the video to a local attorney and someone who trains police officers on the use of force. Both of these experts say the actions of this trooper are egregious and that the teen’s arrest was unlawful.

George Smyrnios is no rookie and has worn an FHP trooper’s uniform for more than 20 years.

Chris Brown, an attorney for more than 20 years, said he’s never seen someone arrested for a “public order crime”, “failing to obey.”

“It falls under the traffic statutes for disobeying and officers lawful command and a traffic situation,” he said.

There was no traffic situation other than that it started when Smyrnios saw Jack walking down the street in the middle of the day. Then, the trooper saw him dart behind some bushes.

The trooper described it as “behavior, demeanor, and body languages appeared to be a burglar.”

Dave Thomas is a longtime cop turned professor who trains current and future police officers. “My question is what does a burglar look like? Unless you catch somebody, like, prowling, there’s something that has to distinguish that. There’s nothing that distinguishes that other than being a Black kid in black clothing, that’s it,” Thomas said.

He said the trooper’s narrative and the fact that the teen walked away from him and didn’t put his hands behind his back does not justify the tasing.

“You don’t just take out a Taser and shoot somebody when there’s no active resistance; he’s not in a fighting stance, he’s not being verbally abusive,” Thomas said.

Brown was surprised the teen was only originally charged with the odd traffic charge and resisting arrest. There is a Florida statute that says you can detain someone under loitering and prowling to determine if their reason to be there is lawful.

A day after the original arrest, FHP added a loitering and prowling charge and updated that original narrative.

“So they amended the charge because they’re trying to go back and cover their bases,” Thomas said.

But, in both Thomas’ and Brown’s opinions, the facts still don’t justify this arrest.

“This was more than just a bad arrest, it was a bad arrest with a significant amount of force and injury.”

Thomas, being a former officer, normally leans on the side of giving officers the benefit of the doubt, but this interview was different. Why?

“Because the actions were egregious,” he said.

The trooper did find some medical marijuana on the teen, so he will also face a drug possession charge. The experts don’t think that charge will stick because the initial arrest was unlawful.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Lauren Sweeney

Writer: Drew Hill

