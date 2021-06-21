Lee County School Board begins search for new superintendent Monday morning

At 9 a.m. Monday morning, the Lee County School Board begins the process of searching for a new school superintendent.

The board is interviewing five search firms:

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, based in Illinois, is the largest search firm in the country, with more than 1,500 successful searches since 2015.

GR Recruiting, based in Arizona, has 10 years of executive search experience.

Ray & Associates, based in Iowa, has done previous superintendent searches for Marion, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties.

McPherson & Jacobson, based in Nebraska, has conducted searches across the country since 1991.

The Florida School Boards Association has done more than 90 successful searches during the past five years.

The interviews are expected to last at least 90 minutes. This link will let you watch the Lee County School Board meeting.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know