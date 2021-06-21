Hot and humid start to the week

Happy Monday Southwest Florida!



We’ll start the week with fairly warm temperatures as highs climb into the mid 90s.



It’s going to feel extra muggy out the door this morning with dew points starting in the upper 70s.



When you factor in the humidity, this afternoon’s highs will feel like they are in the triple digits. Some of our communities may even feel as hot as 106 degrees!



Thankfully there are a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast to cool us down. These will primarily form in the late afternoon hours.



While today’s rain chances will be scattered in nature, many of us will stay dry tomorrow as only a few isolated showers are in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Claudette is now exiting the Carolinas, and is expected to maintain its tropical storm status as it does.

Its current track will take it back out to sea and away from the United States as a whole.

Otherwise, the National Hurricane Center has identified a new disturbance in the Atlantic that will need to be monitored. This disturbance only has a low (10%) chance of forming within the next 5 days.



The next name on our 2021 storm naming list would be Danny.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



