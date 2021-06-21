Free meals for Lee County children during summer break

Starting Monday, the School District of Lee County is keeping children fed while school is out with its summer feeding program called “BreakSpot.” Kids 18 and younger in Lee County are eligible for free meals during summer break.

The District has partnered with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to keep children healthy and nourished while they’re enjoying their break, with meals being served at more than 75 Lee County locations between June 21 and July 28. There are no income requirements, your child just has to be 18 or younger to take part. This partnership has been in place for over 20 years, and the District says providing summer meals to students is one of the most important services it provides.

This program has been a hit in the past, with a lot of parents saying they were actually surprised by how healthy the meals are. You can find food pick-up locations in other counties online.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

