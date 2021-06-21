Former Collier teacher to serve 40 years in prison for sex with student

A former Collier County teacher was sentenced to 80 years on Monday for exchanging sexually explicit texts and having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Joseph Mejia, 39, of Bonita Springs, was found guilty of four counts of lewd or lascivious battery after a five-day jury trial.

Mejia was sentenced to 20 years for each count of “Principal Lewd Lascivious Battery / Engage in Sex Activity with a Victim 12 Years of Age or Older. Sexual Offense Against Students by Authority Figures”

Three of the counts (1, 2, and 4) will run concurrently, with count three running consecutively, for a total of 40 years in prison.

He taught at Gulf Coast Charter Academy in Naples and met with the student several times.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the number of years to be served in prison.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

