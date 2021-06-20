Trump to hold series of ‘Save America’ rallies

Former President Donald Trump will kick off a series of post-presidential rallies with stops in at least four states, including Florida, but will he be able to reenergize the Republican Party?

Jonathan Martin, chairman of the Lee County Republican Party, thinks so. He said the rallies will show the strong support Trump continues to maintain.

Trump’s rallies have received a lot of media attention since 2015, and as he continues to protest his election loss to President Joe Biden, the upcoming rallies will no doubt be in the spotlight.

Many see it as an opportunity to reconnect with his supporters and reappear on the national state. Martin said he expects a tremendous turnout and Trump will bring attention to topics like border security and human trafficking.

“To make sure that we have the freedoms going forward. That’s it, we’re not asking for anything else. I don’t think for Republicans to prevail in the midterm elections, in the governor’s race next year or for the White House in 2024, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, all we have to do is go back to what our basic American principles are.”

Trump has hinted at another presidential campaign for 2024. He plans to hold a rally in Wellington, Ohio, next Saturday and is expected to be in the Tampa area next month.

With Florida being a red state, it’s no surprise one of his first rallies will be held here.

Peter Bergerson, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Florida Gulf Coast University, said it’s likely you’ll see Trump stay away from talking about COVID-19 and the vaccine and instead focus on the border crisis and immigration.

He said this is a key step for Trump to show he could still lead the country and show his political strengths.

“One of the things that would be important is that where does Trump go geographically and for which candidates, and my guess is that he is going to go to different areas in the country where he already has a lot of support and that he will be able to foster and show that he is still a viable candidate that the party can trust.”

The former president is also expected to hold rallies in Georgia and North Carolina.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Jackie Winchester

