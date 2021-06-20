Sun & storms for Father’s Day

Happy Fathers Day, SW Florida!

Looking hot & humid for this afternoon, with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s! When you factor in the humidity, it’s going to feel like the triple digits! Otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds, with scattered storms inland.

Scattered storms stick around into the workweek next week, but even higher rain chances are on the way. A rare July cold front will approach from the north mid-week, and this will cause numerous showers & storms to break out for the second half of the workweek.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Claudette is spinning across Alabama & Georgia this morning, and over the next couple of days, will spread heavy rain, blustery winds, and tornadoes into the Carolinas. In fact, Claudette is expected to regain tropical storm status as the storm enters back into the Atlantic Monday night, however, it poses no threat to us in SW Florida.

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



