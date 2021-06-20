Dads in Cape Coral discuss the joys of fatherhood

It’s been a hot day in Southwest Florida. So, some dads decide to head to Sunsplash in Cape Coral to cool off with their families. They tell us why fatherhood can be one of life’s greatest joys.

It might be dad’s day, but getting doused with water or going down the slide in the name of having fun with family makes their day.

Anthony Hronich came to Sunsplash to celebrate with his family. “Seeing them laugh and be happy that’s the best part of it all,” Hronich said.

Ian Hassranah is from Lehigh Acres says he has teenagers so getting to them to spend the day with him meant the world. “I got a lot of teenagers,” Hassranah said. “Just to be with them and for them to spend this day with me is really really appreciated.”

These fathers spent the day at Sunsplash in Cape Coral. Many of them say the biggest responsibility they have is being present in their kids’ lives.

Darrell Sloan says fatherhood is hard to put into words. “it’s something special you know nothing you can really explain,” Sloan said.

Noel Laurenti says it changes you. “That’s the best feeling in the world. Always think of your kids first,” Laurenti said. “You can’t blink cause phew they sprout right up.”

“Even when they’re crying or even when they’re happy to share the experience,” Hassranah said. “Make sure my kids accomplish everything that they want to. All their dreams.”

But most importantly, enjoy every single moment along the way.

For Laurenti, every day is Father’s Day. “Every day is Fathers Day. Nothing better than coming home after a long day and they’re there,” he said.

For Sloan, it’s just seeing his kids happy. “Waking up in the morning knowing she’s happy that she’s taken care of. Watching them do different things,” said Sloan.

The love these parents have for their children is palpable. “Feeling unconditional love,” Sloan said. “Something you’ll never forget.”

“They cheer you right up if you’re having a bad one,” said Laurenti.

The advice those dads gave to new dads is to put your kids first and everything will work out from there.

Sunsplash also thanked fathers for all they do with free admission on Sunday.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know