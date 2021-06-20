BONITA SPRINGS
Crash on the water in Bonita Springs sends 2 to hospital
The Bonita Springs Fire Rescue and Control District confirms that a catamaran hit a jet ski with two people on it.
This happened near Hickory Blvd in Bonita Springs.
Fire crews say both people on the jet ski sustained injuries, one of those being a pediatric patient.
The child was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat their injuries. The other person, an adult, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
