Crash on the water in Bonita Springs sends 2 to hospital

The Bonita Springs Fire Rescue and Control District confirms that a catamaran hit a jet ski with two people on it.

This happened near Hickory Blvd in Bonita Springs.

Fire crews say both people on the jet ski sustained injuries, one of those being a pediatric patient.

The child was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat their injuries. The other person, an adult, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know