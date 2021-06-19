Vehicles catch fire at lot in Lee County

Several vehicles caught fire Saturday afternoon at a lot in Lee County.

According to the Tice Fire and Rescue District, this happened at an insurance auto lot. This means the cars there have been involved in wrecks and other things. Now, the insurance company has the car.

In total, 11 cars were damaged and the damage ranged from mild to severe.

There were no injuries involved in these vehicle fires.

The cause remains under investigation.

