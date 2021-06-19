Tropical Storm Claudette forms; Not a threat to SW Florida

Good Morning, SW Florida!

Tropical Storm Claudette formed this morning over SE Louisiana. The tropical storm will continue pushing inland over the next few days, bringing rain & wind to the deep south. However, Claudette will not bring any impacts to SW Florida.

Speaking of SW Florida, the weather for your Fathers Day Weekend looks very summerlike, with highs in the lower 90s, and the potential for storms in the afternoon. I’m only expecting a few storms this afternoon, but it does look like there will be a better storm chance for Fathers Day afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, the Summer doldrums continue, with scattered storms in the afternoon, and highs in the lower 90s!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



