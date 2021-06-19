Parental rights bill sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

A measure that would put into state law a series of parents’ rights related to their children’s education and health care was one of 24 bills formally sent Friday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill (HB 241), which passed during the legislative session that ended April 30, would spell out the rights of parents to “direct the education and care of his or her minor child,” which would include a right to “access and review all school records” related to the students.

Backers of the bill said it would help ensure that parents know their rights.

“What we are seeing is government power is slowly encroaching and expanding. It will do so until the parents assert the rights that they have, but they have to know what those rights are in order to assert them,” Senate sponsor Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, said in April.

But the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida opposed the measure, saying on its website that the bill “could compel schools to out LGBTQ youth who face unsupportive or dangerous home environments.”

DeSantis also received a number of local bills Friday and a measure (HB 919) that would prevent local governments from blocking the uses of fuel such as natural gas to produce energy.

The bill has drawn opposition from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and groups such as the Florida Wildlife Federation.

DeSantis has 15 days to sign, veto, or allow the bills to become law without his signature.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know