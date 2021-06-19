Family to hold ceremony at Four Freedoms Park to honor Lauren Dumolo, missing for a year

Lauren Dumolo’s family is searching for answers a year after her disappearance.

Family and friends are gathering at Four Freedom’s Park in Cape Coral on Saturday in tribute to the missing woman with a dedication ceremony for a bench in her name.

Dumolo often frequented the park. Her purse was found at the park after she was reported missing.

She was last seen at her apartment on Coronado Parkway. The day before she went missing she captured on surveillance footage picking up a job application at a gas station.

Dumolo’s father Paul said the moment he was notified she was missing he knew things weren’t right.

The Cape Coral Police Department continues to investigate the case but there are no new updates.

“From the minute you wake up it’s all you ever have on your mind to the second you go to bed,” Paul said. “Then you wake up in the middle of the night and you think, oh wow this is a bad dream or something, but then you can’t go back to sleep because you realize this is actually a nightmare is what it is.”

For the Dumolo family, the pain has been not knowing what happened and not receiving closure.

Paul never thought it would be this long without knowing where his daughter is.

Part of him still holds on to hope.

“I wish I could hold her again and again. Hear her voice, laughter, we always laughed when we were on the phone. Tell her how much I love her and I’d hear her say I love you and miss you too pops,” Paul said. “I’d give anything for that really.”

The dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Four Freedoms Park.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Coral Police Department.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



