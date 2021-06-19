Basketball camp held in honor of Club Blu shooting victim

A brother’s love continues after his younger brother was taken from him years ago in a shooting. DSean Archillies held a basketball camp Saturday in honor of his brother, Sean.

His brother died almost five years ago in the Club Blu nightclub shooting.

DSean says Saturday was possibly the biggest day of his life.

Every bounce of the ball and every basket made was to honor Sean Archillies. More than 40 campers were in attendance wearing “Do It For Sean” proudly across their chests.

“It makes me a bit emotional you know what I’m saying cause I wish that wasn’t the reason I’m doing this camp, said DSean.

In an effort to honor his brother, DSean Archillies hosted the “Do It For Sean” Basketball Camp on Saturday at Crossover Youth Center in Fort Myers. He set out to teach the next generation of players in the same gym where he and his brother learned the game.

“I feel the energy in here a lot of happiness a lot of joking around you know what I’m saying that’s all he used to do,” said DSean.

DSean says that today was one of the biggest days of his life. it presented an opportunity for him to turn a negative into a positive. Matthew Richard is the Community Outreach Director at Crossover.

“It actually made DSean become better man so I’m happy and I’m proud of him today and I think I know that Shaun would be proud of him too,” said Richard.

For those that knew him, Sean will be remembered as a difference-maker. because of his brother spirit, DSean wants to be a brother for these kids and make a difference in their lives.

“I lost one now I have a lot of them,” he said.

DSean says the inaugural camp is just the beginning for him. He’s planning other ways to honor his brother.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know