Alzheimer’s awareness lights up downtown Fort Myers

The historic buildings along First Street were aglow with purple lights on Saturday night. The city joined thousands of others across the world by bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s disease to “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.”

The buildings will be lit up until midnight. Thanks to Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center are lit up in an exciting fashion. But, so are many of the other buildings lining downtown.

The ceremony that took place downtown was definitely more a celebration of the awareness brought and the fundraising efforts made to combat Alzheimer’s disease.

This event is also known as The Longest Day event and represents the summer solstice. It’s a symbolic gesture recognizing the long and herat-wrenching process of watching Alzheimer’s take over a loved one’s life.

Many of the volunteers and organizers at this went have a first-hand connection to the disease. Sam Lewis is one of those volunteers.

“The ins and outs of remembering, you know, to see somebody that you’ve known your whole life and for them to look at you in the eyes and not know who you are. You know, that’s extremely emotionally tolling,” Lewis said.

Once the lights turn off, you can still donate by going to this website. They also ask that you use #ONEMEMORY on social media to share with the world the one memory you’d save forever if you could.

This new campaign is for people to learn that Alzheimer’s will likely touch them in some way at some point in life.

