2 hospitalized, 1 dead after truck slams into spectators at Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors

At least three people were hospitalized Saturday after a driver in a truck slammed into spectators at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

WINK News has learned that one person has died, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Tony is the Broward County Sheriff:

“What started as a celebration quickly turned to tragedy at today’s Stonewall Pride Parade. Though authorities are still gathering information, we know two individuals marching to celebrate inclusion and equality were struck by a vehicle. One person has died and the other remains hospitalized. This tragedy took place within feet of me and my BSO team, and we are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident. I’m proud of all the BSO and local first responders who leaped into action, running into the unknown and instantly provided care for the victims. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash, which he said was inches from hitting Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s car.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. … It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

Two of the adult victims were listed in critical condition. A third person was transported for nonrelated injuries.

A senior official briefed on the incident tells CBSMiami that the initial indications are that this was an accident.

The driver of the truck is telling police that his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake causing him to lose control of the truck, the official said.

The official also warned that the investigation is in it very early stages and more information is likely to emerge.

Wilton Manors PD tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to the “tragic event.”

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.* https://t.co/als3T0MG4m — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) June 20, 2021

1 of 4

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, who was at the parade, said the driver was taken into custody.

We’ve learned that tragically one of the victims has passed away. Our hearts are breaking and we continue to pray no more innocent lives are lost. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 20, 2021

June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York that led to an uprising of LGBTQ Americans and served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know