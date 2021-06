Weekly COVID-19 update: 10,095 new cases reported and 290 deaths

The following is weekly COVID-19 vaccine, case, and death data as reported by the Florida Department of Health for June 11 – June 17.

FLORIDA RESIDENTS

2,310,881 CASES / 37,555 DEATHS up from 2,300,786 cases / 37,265 deaths 10,095 new cases reported 290 new deaths reported

10,659,464 people have received at least one dose up from 10,460,797 198,667 new people have received at least one dose

8,979,816 people are fully vaccinated up from 8,659,077 320,739 new people fully vaccinated



SOUTHWEST FLORIDA RESIDENTS

SWFL:

132,088 CASES (deaths are no longer separated by county) up from 131,518 570 new cases reported

743,475 people have received at least one dose up from 735,399 8,076 new people have received at least one dose



CHARLOTTE COUNTY

13,360 CASES up from 13,303 57 new cases reported

112,120 people have received at least one dose up from 111,422 698 new people have received at least one dose



COLLIER COUNTY

36,153 CASES up from 35,994 159 new cases reported

218,757 people have received at least one dose up from 216,399 2,358 new people have received at least one dose



DESOTO COUNTY

4,436 CASES up from 4,433 3 new cases reported

14,215 people have received at least one dose up from 14,065 150 new people have received at least one dose



GLADES COUNTY

988 CASES up from 984 4 new cases reported

4,915 people have received at least one dose up from 4,852 63 new people have received at least one dose



HENDRY COUNTY

4,904 CASES up from 4,886 18 new cases reported

13,687 people have received at least one dose up from 13,368 319 new people have received at least one dose



LEE COUNTY

72,247 CASES up from 71,918 329 new cases reported

379,781 people have received at least one dose up from 375,293 4,488 new people have received at least one dose



Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know