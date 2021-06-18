Warm weekend ahead with rain chances for Father’s Day

Good morning Southwest Florida! We’ve made it to Friday!



This afternoon we’ll climb into the 90s for highs with winds that are breezy at times out of the east.



Today’s rain chances are on the low end. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in your area as early as early as 1PM.

We drop those rain chances even more tomorrow as only a few weak storms are in the forecast. Otherwise, an umbrella would be a great tool to navigate the end of this weekend and beginning of the work week.



Father’s day is looking warm, but scattered rain chances will persist throughout the day.



We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely become a tropical storm or tropical depression by the end of the day. Its current track has it making landfall in the Central Gulf Coast this weekend. At this point in time it is NOT forecasted to strengthen not a hurricane.



The system will continue to have minimal impacts to Southwest Florida. Our next name on the 2021 naming list is Claudette.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know