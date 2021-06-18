Tips wanted on suspect accused of grand theft at Bonita Springs Home Depot

Investigators are searching for a male suspect captured on surveillance, who is accused of grand theft at a Home Depot in Bonita Beach recently.

According to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Facebook post, the suspect is accused of stealing commercial electrical wire, totaling $1,440, from a Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road.

Anyone with information can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: WINK News

