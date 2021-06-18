Lehigh Acres motorcyclist dies in hospital 1 day after Daniels Parkway crash

A 23-year-old Lehigh Acres motorcyclist died in the hospital the day after he collided with a car in Lee County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling east in the inside lane of Daniels Parkway at a high rate of speed around 12:45 p.m. A car, driven by a 29-year-old woman with an 18-year-old woman as passenger, both from Lehigh Acres, was traveling west in the inside lane of Daniels Parkway, east of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a right curve, entered the median and overturned.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the inside lane of westbound Daniels Parkway. The car came to a stop in the inside lane to avoid the motorcycle, and the man thrown from it collided with the front of the car. The man was transported to

Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead the following day.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

