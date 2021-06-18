Iconic Kia car salesman, philanthropist Billy Fuccillo has died

If you live in Southwest Florida or near one of Billy Fuccillo’s other dealerships, you’ve heard his booming voice – on radio, on TV, or on the lot.

On Friday, June 18, Fuccillo died after months of declining health, according to his dealership.

Fuccillo was known for his tagline, “It’s gonna be huuuuuge!” on-air, but he also had a big heart.

In addition to heading the Fuccillo Automotive Group, he regularly donated to charities such as $100,000 for the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in 2019 to support local hunger relief efforts.

One of his customers, Sandra Hamblin George said, “I want to thank Billy Fuccillo from Fuccillo Kia of Cape Coral … we had such good memories of our trips to Europe and the Bahamas for the employees and customers. Thank you, Billy, you will be missed.”

In late 2020 the Fuccillo Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte were sold to a Delaware-based corporation, LMP Automotive Holdings.

Writer: WINK News

