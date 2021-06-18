Golisano Children’s Hospital mobile pediatric vaccination clinic schedule

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 12-years-old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

Monday, June 21, 5-8 p.m., Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Ave., Fort Myers

Tuesday, June 22, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Fort Myers Middle Academy, 3050 Central Ave., Fort Myers

Wednesday, June 23, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Fort Myers Middle Academy, 3050 Central Ave., Fort Myers

Friday, June 25, 8 a.m.-noon, Three Oaks Middle School, 18500 Three Oaks Pkwy., Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

Saturday, June 26, 5-8 p.m., Roberto Clemente Park, 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

Writer: WINK News

