Fort Myers-area unemployment for May remains unchanged

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Friday that Florida has experienced thirteen consecutive months of job growth, gaining 595,000 private-sector jobs over the year and 839,800 jobs since the height of the pandemic. In May, Florida gained 35,800 private-sector jobs and added more than 52,500 online job postings over the month for a total of 512,858 available jobs posted online throughout the state. Florida’s unemployment rate of 4.9 percent has remained below the national rate, currently at 5.8 percent, for ten consecutive months. Florida’s unemployment rate has dramatically lowered over the year, decreasing by 9.3 percentage points.

The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in May, down from 13.9 percent reported in May 2020. The Fort Myers area private sector employment increased by 16,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 7.9 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 5,600 jobs.

The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 3.7 percent in May, down from 13.1 percent reported in May 2020. The Naples area private sector employment increased by 15,300 jobs over the year, an increase of 12.1 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 6,600 jobs.

Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help.

Floridians can find guidance to register with Employ Florida (EmployFlorida.com) and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve employability assistance, perfecting resume writing, interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

