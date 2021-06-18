13-year-old arrested in Lago Del Sol robbery, beating

Authorities have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a beating and robbery of a woman at a Lee County apartment complex.

WINK News is not naming the teen due to his age.

The robbery occurred at the Lago Del Sol community in south Fort Myers on June 11.

A good Samaritan heard the woman scream and raced to her rescue, finding her on the ground.

A surveillance camera captured what was described as two men before they beat the woman and took her purse.

One man acted as a lookout while the other repeatedly kicked and punched the woman.

They fled after the good Samaritan intervened.

The second suspect has not been arrested.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know