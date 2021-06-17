School District of Lee County to provide free meals for students during summer break

The School District of Lee County is partnering with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to provide free meals to children 18 years and younger at no cost while school is out during the summer.

Meals will be served at more than 75 locations in Lee County between June 21st and July 28th. There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat.

There are three ways to find a Summer BreakSpot site and serving times: Call 211, text “FoodFL” to 877-877, or go to SummerBreakSpot.org to search for locations near you.

A summer meals kickoff event will be held June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon at Paul Sanborn Park, 2310 SE 3rd St., in Cape Coral. The Cape Coral Parks & Recreation Fun-Mobile will be on site until 1 p.m. to offer a variety of free games and activities.

Writer: WINK News

