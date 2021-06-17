A man suspected of stealing lumber from Home Depot. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
NORTH FORT MYERS

Police looking for 2 men suspected of stealing from North Fort Myers Home Depot

Published: June 17, 2021 10:13 AM EDT
Updated: June 17, 2021 11:05 AM EDT

A pair of unidentified men are suspected of stealing twice from the Home Depot in North Fort Myers, according to police.

The first incident occurred April 19, when police say the pair walked out of the Home Depot at 3031 NE Pine Island Rd. with two loads of lumber. The second time, on June 14, they’re said to have taken a Ryobi 40-volt lawnmower worth $349 and a Milwaukee 18-volt chainsaw worth $299.

Both suspects have been spotted in other Home Depots in the area. If you can identify them, call in tips to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 and you could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3Tips mobile app.

One of the suspects in security footage from June 14. Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media