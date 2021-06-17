Police looking for 2 men suspected of stealing from North Fort Myers Home Depot

A pair of unidentified men are suspected of stealing twice from the Home Depot in North Fort Myers, according to police.

The first incident occurred April 19, when police say the pair walked out of the Home Depot at 3031 NE Pine Island Rd. with two loads of lumber. The second time, on June 14, they’re said to have taken a Ryobi 40-volt lawnmower worth $349 and a Milwaukee 18-volt chainsaw worth $299.

Both suspects have been spotted in other Home Depots in the area. If you can identify them, call in tips to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 and you could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

