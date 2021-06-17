Fort Myers man convicted of dealing drugs

A 40-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of selling drugs after a two-day trial.

The state attorney’s office said Jermaine Otis Dampier was found guilty of two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver.

The state attorney’s office said Dampier sold drugs to an undercover detective with the Fort Myers Police Department on July 31, 2019.

The drug in question is Eutylone, or what is known as substituted cathinone, which is a synthetic stimulant in the same class as bath salts.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

Writer: WINK News

