Family pleads for justice on Charlotte County murder victim’s 33rd birthday

The family of a Charlotte County man who was brutally attacked and left for dead nearly 13 years ago is pleading for justice on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

July 13 will mark 13 years since Alex Teehee, 20, was found clinging to life on Sibley Bay Street in Charlotte Harbor. Authorities said he was violently assaulted, ran over, and left for dead in the middle of the night. A passerby found Teehee and called 911 for help. Teehee, a father of two boys who are now 15, died the next day.

“There are no words that I could say that would accurately describe the pain and suffering we’ve endured since you’ve been gone. Your life was stolen. You were murdered. I’m only your sister. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain and suffering and immense heartache that mom and dad feel,” his sister said in a Facebook post.

The person or persons responsible for Teehee’s death have never been charged.

“Over the years, the names of several suspects have been on the radar; however, there has never been enough evidence to proceed with the prosecution of those involved in Alex’s murder,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers coordinator. “But despite the time that’s passed, it’s never too late to step up and ensure that the person or persons responsible for Alex’s murder pay the consequences for their actions. Although nothing will bring him back, Alex’s family, his friends, and most particularly his two sons, deserve to see justice served.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Alex Teehee is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 and an anonymous donor is offering an additional $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

You can also call 866-968-ALEX or 941-423-0954.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know