Edison Mall vaccination site closing Friday

On Friday, the last vaccine will be given out at Lee County’s only mass vaccination site; the site in the former Sear’s at the Edison Mall is moving out.

With this move, vaccinations are becoming appointment-only when people go to the Florida Department of Health, which could really impact the vaccination percentages that we’re seeing across our area.

But there is good news: According to FDOH, Lee County is now 55% fully vaccinated over the age of 12, and Florida overall is now at 42%. The site at the Edison Mall played a large part in that Lee County percentage; between April 10 and June 11, it administered over 54,000 vaccines.

FDOH says the site is closing because of a decrease in demand for the vaccine. Previously, the site was administering over 4,000 doses of vaccine a day, which dwindled to less than 400 a day and down to less than 100 as of last Friday.

When you schedule your vaccination appointment, you’ll be directed to either the office at 3920 Michigan Ave. in Fort Myers or 83 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

