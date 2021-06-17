Dunbar’s ‘Stop the Violence’ block party returns, marks the end of school year

School is out and summer is underway.

In Dunbar, that means police and children get together to participate in the Stop the Violence annual event. This is the 14th event in 15 years.

COVID-19 canceled last year’s block party.

“They’re all excited I mean when the kids see in the barricades and the tents go up in my yard they’re like we’re having a party,” said Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Taunya Cola who organizes the annual party.

Rae’Shawn Brown, who will be a fifth-grader next year, said he was excited for the party.

“A lot of us have lost loved ones due to gun violence, so it’s very important to me that it stops,” said Katenia Mitchell, a parent.

Cola agrees.

“It does mean a lot because we have to live in this community and we got to lean on each other,” Cola said.

One student said fights are common and that’s why he doesn’t play outside too much.

So first responders went to the block party to remind kids they can be the difference Dunbar needs.

“I just love to see our people come out. The kids come out, everybody come out to support our youth and get together in a positive way,” Mitchell said.

“So you want to see your smiling face, so you want to encourage the community and you just want people to know that you are there for them,” Cola said.

“Thank you for doing this and making me have a great summer,” Rae-Shawn said.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know