Drier and warmer to end the week

Happy Thursday morning Southwest Florida! It’s been a wet morning and night for many, however rain and storm chances will return this afternoon.



Around 1PM, a second round of scattered showers and storms will develop across our viewing area.



These will be stronger and more widespread than what we experienced this morning but should remain below severe limits.

We will see our rain chances drop into the weekend before they return on Father’s Day. The latest forecasts do decrease the amount of rainfall we may see on Sunday, but scattered showers are still expected.



This afternoon, we will only reach the mid to upper 80s for highs under mostly cloudy skies.



We are expecting either a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form in the Southern Gulf before the weekend. This will likely bring heavy rainfall to the Northern Gulf Coast. It would only have minimal impacts to Southwest Florida, potentially bringing us increased rain chances.



Claudette would be the next name on our 2021 Hurricane Naming List.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



