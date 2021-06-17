Dr. Bergerson: Biden-Putin summit

President Joe Biden is back in Washington this morning, after spending more than three hours in a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He spent months preparing for the meeting in Geneva.

It was the first meeting between the two as presidents. Biden says he and Putin went through their lists of concerns in excruciating detail. They talked about cybersecurity, the Iran nuclear deal, climate change and the pandemic. And both decided to return their respective ambassadors to D.C. and Moscow, seen as a move to improve diplomatic relations.

Peter Bergerson, political science professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, breaks down the ramifications of the talk in Geneva.

