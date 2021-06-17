Detectives capsize suspect’s plan to sell stolen kayaks

A man’s plan to sell kayaks he’s accused of stealing was capsized by the Cape Coral Police Department.

On June 1, the victim reported that two kayaks were stolen from the backyard of his home in Punta Gorda.

On June 12, he located his own kayaks on Facebook Marketplace and began a conversation with the seller.

Using the Facebook profile and cross-referencing with public information, the victim was able to find a home address in Cape Coral and contacted Cape Coral Police.

Detectives with the CCPD Property Crimes Unit arranged a controlled buy of the kayaks to recover the property and make arrests. In the detective’s Facebook communication with the suspect, the suspect offered two additional kayaks for sale, and a search of recent thefts revealed a second matching crime with a different victim in Cape Coral.

A meet was arranged, and undercover detectives met with the suspect, Christopher Moorhead, 24.

The detectives bought four stolen kayaks, and once the transaction was complete attempted to arrest Moorhead. He then ran away but was chased down and captured by the detectives.

All four kayaks were returned to their rightful owners. Moorhead was arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property, theft, and resisting an officer without violence, as well as for outstanding warrants. He was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

