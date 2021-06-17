Charlotte County participates in ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’

Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide.

In the last two months, at least two drownings have been reported in Cape Coral. The CDC reports 1 in 5 drowning victims is under 15.

It’s vital for children and adults in Florida to know how to swim, which is why Charlotte County Parks and Recreation took part in what organizers say is the world’s largest swim lesson.

A global event, The World’s Largest Swim Lesson took place on Thursday over the course of 24 hours at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks across the globe.

The lessons took place at Charlotte County’s four public swimming pools: South County Regional Park, Centennial Pool Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool and Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool.

The goal is to teach kids and some adults how to swim and let current swimmers improve their skills.

“One of the biggest fears that I have as a parent in Florida around all this water is drowning,” said Andrea Chambers of North Port.

Chambers is a mom of two. Her son Ezra is a good swimmer. Her daughter Lola could use some practice.

“Today, she got a chance to learn that with an instructor and I think that in itself could be life-saving for her,” Chambers said. “Last year, I did hope to put her in some lessons, but everything was shut down because of COVID.”

Ryan Flemings, the aquatics coordinator at South County Regional Park pool, said they are playing catchup after missing about a year because of the pandemic.

“We’re working our hardest to get everybody caught back up to speed and safe for the summer,” Flemings said.

Students are floating and diving their way to becoming safe swimmers.

“Now I can feel a little bit more comfortable and confident with her going swimming,” Chambers said.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



