69-year-old man arrested in Gainesville on Fort Myers murder charge

A 69-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Gainesville for the death of a man in Fort Myers last month.

Charles Laster was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He faces a charge of second-degree murder for the death of another man on May 31.

Fort Myers police said the victim died several days after a physical altercation with Laster. Investigators believe the two were acquaintances.

Laster is in custody at the Alachua County Jail pending extradition to Lee County.

WINK News will update this developing story as information becomes available.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know