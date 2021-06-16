WINK NEWS
Ronald McDonald House Southwest Florida looking for volunteers
The Ronald McDonald House Southwest Florida has reopened its doors more than a year after the pandemic began.
The house helps families with children undergoing medical treatment and in the hospital.
During that closure, they expanded from a six-room facility to a 12-room facility.
Right now, They are only allowing six families at a time to stay there but hope to raise that number soon.
Ronald McDonald House is looking for volunteers to help. If you are interested, click HERE for more information.
