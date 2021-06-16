Ring camera records Amazon driver swiping package from home

Last Saturday, a routine Amazon delivery turned shocking for a neighbor.

A delivery driver caught on camera took a picture of a dropped-off package, walked away and returned to snatch it right up.

We learned Wednesday an investigation is underway at Amazon.

The package was stolen from outside Ross Gosnell’s home, and the item was a wedding anniversary gift for his wife.

Gosnell’s Ring doorbell camera was active and caught the crime on record.

“It’s a perfect scam,” Gosnell said. “Who is going to prove that it’s not delivered because he sent a picture showing that it’s delivered?”

The driver probably didn’t think much of his driveway haul, but for Gosnell, it was priceless.

“Line dancing. My wife always wants to do that, and I don’t really know how to do that,” Gosnell said. “So I bought her this DVD so we can practice together, right? So that’s what it was for. It was our 45th anniversary on Saturday.”

When Gosnell reached out to Amazon, the company told him it would review the video and take necessary action.

We reached out to Amazon to find out how it handles its delivery drivers stealing packages, but no one responded to us.

Gosnell hopes Amazon thoroughly investigates his case and comes up with a way to protect their customers from their own drivers.

“As an Amazon customer, when you’re tracking your package and you don’t have it, you see that camera picture image of that package being delivered,” Gosnell said. “If the guy just takes it after he takes the picture, what’s to prevent that.”

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know