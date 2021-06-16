Purple Heart veteran gets new, mortgage-free home in Cape Coral

A Purple Heart recipient received the keys to her new, mortgage-free home Wednesday in Cape Coral.

MSG Angela Morales-Biggs spent 21 years in the Air Force and suffered a brain injury while serving in Afghanistan.

“I was a combat medic for 21 years, combat-injured while I was deployed to Afghanistan with the infantry.”

The ever-strong Morales-Biggs, now a mom of three, survived a severe explosion, traumatic brain injury, and PTSD.

Now, she’s finally home.

“That’s, that’s what’s important. And that I’m alive. And I was able to have these babies.”

Morales-Biggs and her kids received the home courtesy of “Building Homes for Heroes.” It’s a small token compared to her enormous sacrifice, and it’s one built for a hero, one she can build a life around.

“And you know, live the life that maybe we didn’t originally plan, but still, maybe even better,” she said.

Morales-Biggs is young, female, and struggled with “invisible wounds.” She said she knows she doesn’t fit the typical image of a veteran, but she hopes her story reminds you that people of shapes and sizes served and serve our country.

She’s studying to become an art therapist to help other veterans with PTSD.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jackie Winchester

