Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 16

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Darren Rioux (DOB 9/27/81) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation – DUI (fourth conviction).

During his last DUI, which occurred in the early afternoon hours, Rioux struck a mailbox, and then an on-coming truck before his car finally came to a stop.

When witnesses saw Rioux slumped over and passed out at the wheel, they quickly grabbed the keys from the ignition to keep him from going any further. Rioux was transported to the hospital after the crash, and when questioned by troopers, he said he had zero recollection of what happened.

As it turns out, Rioux was more than three times the legal limit, on top of having Xanex in his system.

Rioux is now a criminal registrant, with seven local bookings under his belt. He is 5’8”, 145 pounds and was last known to be living in Bonita Springs.

Brittney Sarosy (DOB 8/3/94) – wanted in Lee County for violation of drug offender probation for the sale, manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

Sarosy worked in tandem with a drug supplier and would frequently meet up with buyers in search of crack cocaine, mostly in the Lehigh Acres.

She was eventually arrested for her role in the drug deals, and was subsequently placed on probation in hopes that she’d turn her life around. Sarosy has failed to do that, and now she’s a woman on the run.

Sarosy was last known to be hotel hopping in the Palm Beach Boulevard area and is likely still hiding out in that part of town.

She is 5’2”, 170 pounds and has a collection of tattoos, including the words King Ricco on her chest, King Alex on her left leg, the name Noah on her right arm and Ms. Rodriguez on her left arm. And upon her arrest, Sarosy will be held without bond.

Timothy Stiltner (DOB 4/27/72) – wanted in Collier County for violation of probation for battery. He has been on the lam since he violated the terms of his probation on his second battery arrest.

To date, Stiltner has been jailed six times in Collier, two times in Lee, and at least once in Hillsborough for a wide array of charges, including the sale and delivery of meth, resisting, felony battery, drug possession and two separate DUI charges.

Detectives say Stiltner is likely to be lying low in the Copeland or Chokoloskee areas of south Collier, possibly working off the books as a crabber, a boat captain, a mechanic or a fisherman.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



