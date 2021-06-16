Florida Rep. Greg Steube votes against honoring Capitol police in Jan. 6 attack

Honoring law enforcement who responded during the January 6 attack on the capitol.

But not everyone is on board.

Florida Congressman Greg Steube voted against honoring Capitol police. Steube was one of 21 Republicans who voted against it and one of two Florida representatives to vote no.

Steube joined Matt Gaetz who also voted against honoring Capitol police.

Steube said this vote does not mean he does not support law enforcement, but instead, he couldn’t see past the failures of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds supported the bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the police departments that defended the Capitol during the insurrection.

“They were obviously instrumental in retaking the Capitol. So Congress could go back and fulfill those constitutional obligations. So we can continue with the transition of power,” Donalds said.

Donalds voted with 406 House members to support law enforcement.

“There are certain people who just don’t want to vote for it because they don’t want to agree with the partisanship of Nancy Pelosi,” Donalds said.

Among them is Steube who represents Charlotte County.

In a statement to WINK News, Steube’s press team said, “Speaker Pelosi, the U.S. Capitol Police Chief and the sergeant at arms put their officers, members of Congress and the public at risk on January 6th and led to the death of an unarmed protestor.”

The officer who shot Ashli Babbit was cleared of any wrongdoing and deemed he was defending members of Congress.

Marjorie Taylor Green also voted against it. Green said she could not call it an insurrection.

Donalds said he could not classify it as that either.

But he was able to look past what he called partisan wording to honor law enforcement.

Steube’s team said “instead we should be recognizing the individual officers.”

