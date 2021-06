Englewood woman arrested on warrant for letting son possess gun illegally

An Englewood woman has been arrested on a warrant for letting her juvenile son possess a gun illegally.

Lori Lynn Wik was arrested by Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning for knowingly and willfully permitting 17-year-old son, Hayden Wik, to unlawfully possess a firearm. On June 9, Hayden was charged with the accidental March shooting death of a 16-year-old girl using said gun.

Lori Wik was placed into custody and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

