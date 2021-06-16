DCF: Clewiston principal has paddled students in the past

After receiving documents from Hendry County District Schools, WINK News learned Wednesday the Clewiston principal under investigation for paddling a young student had prior incidents for paddling two other students.

School district documents also show the discipline it handed down to Principal Melissa Carter of Central Elementary School: Carter had to get rid of her wooden paddle, and she was put on administrative leave with pay for two days in April. She was then suspended again with pay in April during a fact-finding investigation at the school district.

According to the records, Carter said she would not paddle another student again within the school district in a handwritten oath, also writing, “I have read and understand the policy.”

Hendry County school district has a no corporal punishment policy. Other school staff members were also documented saying they had no idea corporal punishment violated school district policy.

Those same documents outline an interview Florida Department of Children and Families conducted with the student victim of the paddling.

The first-grade student, a 6-year-old girl, had to rewatch the video her mother recorded of her punishment when she met with investigators from DCF.

During the interview with investigators, the little girl also told investigators she likes to play with her dog. She likes to draw. She likes math.

Then, she moved on to the hard stuff. She said the principal is very mean to everyone. She told investigators it was the first time she had ever been paddled. That, afterward, she had “purple bruises,” and, “It hurts when she sits down.”

Then, the investigator noted the girl got upset and started to cry.

DCF’s interview with Carter was emotional too. Carter defended the paddling. She said, “The first lick was a good one, and the second and third were soft taps.”

Investigators said Carter told them she felt, “humiliated because the mother has put the video on social media.”

Carter swore, “She would never intentionally hurt a child.” She said the mother, “requested it,” and “never tried to stop her. ”

DCF said consent did not matter. What Mrs. Carter did was, “excessive and inappropriate.”

DCF recommended no, “contact with young and vulnerable children in an official capacity. ”

But Superintendent Michael Swindle said Carter will be principal of Central Elementary School this coming school year after wrapping up their own internal investigation at the school district.

Swindle told us he was not aware of the DCF report or the conclusion of the Florida Department of Education investigation either.

Carter’s attorney would not talk to us Wednesday. We are set to meet Thursday afternoon.

The attorney for the girl’s mother gave us documents he told us came from DCF.

A DCF spokesman would not comment on the investigation.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

