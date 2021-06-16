Crash on US-41 injures Estero man

A 72-year-old Estero man was critically injured following a crash on US-41 near Elwood Road on Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 8 a.m., the man was driving a Tesla north on US-41 at a high rate of speed when it veered and traveled across the lanes, entering the east side grass shoulder.

The vehicle collided with a light pole and ditch embankment and overturned several times before hitting a tree.

The driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

