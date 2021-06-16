Cape Coral woman gets help from city after cars crash into her home

A Cape Coral woman who has had four cars crash into her home has gotten some help from the city to hopefully prevent it from happening again.

The most recent crash ended with a car nearly inside Lauri Langone’s living room. She said sleeping at night is the scariest time for her because her bedroom is right next to the front of her house where those cars have slammed through.

The city said they met with Langone last week to discuss a solution. She wanted rumble strips, so the city installed those Wednesday to see if it helps the situation.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: WINK News

