Cape Coral police looking for man they say burglarized business

Cape Coral police are looking to identify a man they say burglarized a business early Sunday.

The business is located in the 1100 block of SE 12th Ave., and the burglary happened at 3 a.m.

Police say the man caused $1,500 in damage and took a few hundred dollars in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 239-574-3223. Reference case # 21-013010.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know