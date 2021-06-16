Another rainy afternoon for many

Happy Hump Day! We are half way through what has been an active weather week.



In the tropics, we are primarily tracking a disturbance in the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center now has high (90%) confidence that this region will spin up a tropical storm or depression within the next five days. The storm would primarily impact the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and have minimal impacts on Southwest Florida (although we could see increased moisture and rainfall totals).

Claudette would be the next name on our 2021 storm naming list.



Thankfully, we are no longer monitoring our other areas of concern in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Bill has now weakened to a post tropical cyclone as it continues to track over open waters. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is no longer tracking yesterday’s disturbance off the coast of Africa.



Highs this afternoon will only climb into the upper 80s with a few hot spots hitting the 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms building after lunchtime into the evening hours.



Our rain chances will drop into tomorrow before ramping back up on Sunday. Unfortunately, this could spoil a few outdoor Fathers Day plans. Don’t cancel anything just yet, but keep a close eye on our forecast this week to see how rain chances evolve.



Flooding, gusty winds, and lightning will be the primary threats with any strong storm. For that reason, all of Collier County is under an Areal Flood Watch until 8:00 PM.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



