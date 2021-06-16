3 skimmers found at Lehigh Acres gas station

Three skimmers were found Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres.

The gas station at 1626 Meadow Rd., between SR-82 and Sunshine Boulevard.

Anyone whose information has been stolen or suspects a skimmer at a gas pump can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352).

Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details on the skimmers but did post a video with tips on how you can detect a skimmer. Watch it below.

