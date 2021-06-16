Three skimmers were found Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres. (Credit: LCSO)
LEE COUNTY

3 skimmers found at Lehigh Acres gas station

Published: June 16, 2021 12:53 PM EDT
Updated: June 16, 2021 1:05 PM EDT

Three skimmers were found Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres.

The gas station at 1626 Meadow Rd., between SR-82 and Sunshine Boulevard.

Anyone whose information has been stolen or suspects a skimmer at a gas pump can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352).

Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details on the skimmers but did post a video with tips on how you can detect a skimmer. Watch it below.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media