LEE COUNTY
3 skimmers found at Lehigh Acres gas station
Three skimmers were found Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres.
The gas station at 1626 Meadow Rd., between SR-82 and Sunshine Boulevard.
Anyone whose information has been stolen or suspects a skimmer at a gas pump can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352).
Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details on the skimmers but did post a video with tips on how you can detect a skimmer. Watch it below.
